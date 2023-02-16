Letter: UH president Lassner has accomplished much

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The trio of legislators attacking University of Hawaii President David Lassner ought to check the facts, as reported in this newspaper (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12).

In just the past year of his remarkably stable tenure, UH received external research funding exceeding half a billion dollars for the first time — funds that not only create good jobs and stimulate the economy but address problems of local concern including agriculture, invasive species, climate change and health disparities.

Private donations increased 65%, to a record $165 million — money that includes significant scholarship support for undergraduates.

As a former employee, athletics fan, donor and volunteer with a nonprofit partner supporting UH students, I have nothing but unqualified respect for and confidence in President Lassner.

Cheryl Ernst

Kailua

