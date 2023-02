Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, but not much love was showing in the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee’s 4-1 vote against confirming Ikaika Anderson — Gov. Josh Green’s nominee as Department of Hawaiian Home Lands chairman. Read more

And 24 hours later, Anderson swallowed the bitter pill, withdrawing his nomination. The governor didn’t look happy at the Wednesday news conference, either. He has other Cabinet nominees to shepherd through. Will they have to endure a similar ordeal? The coming days will be telling.