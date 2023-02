Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two singers with Hawaii ties are at the starting line today as Season 21 of “American Idol” premieres with contestants auditioning for celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Honolulu resident Lyric Medeiros is a graduate of Punahou School and the University of Notre Dame. If her name sounds familiar, it could be because she is the daughter of former teen star Glenn Medeiros, who was best known for the 1987 hit “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You.”

Iam Tongi, born and raised in Kahuku, is currently attending high school in Washington.

Medeiros and Tongi both have recording credits and have their songs posted on YouTube and other platforms.

Fans of the show know that several Hawaii residents passed the auditions and went on to compete in previous years. Jordan Segundo placed 26th in Season 2; Jasmine Trias placed third in Season 3 and Camile Velasco (also known as Eli-Mac) placed ninth; and Liahona Olayan placed 19th in Season 19.

Watch the season premiere at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

For more information, visit americanidol.com.

John Berger, Star-Advertiser