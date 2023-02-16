Red Cross donation sites opening across Oahu

Several new donation collection sites have been rolled out across Oahu to collect household goods that will benefit the American Red Cross.

On Wednesday, GreenDrop held a grand opening for its collection trailers — which are bright green — at Kailua Town Center and the Hawaii Kai Park and Ride.

The trailers will be open daily to collect new or gently used clothing, shoes, and household items. An onsite attendant will collect the items, and tax receipts for donations will be available to download.

Jon Mauer, Hawaii chapter board chairman of the American Red Cross, said organizations like GreenDrop help support its mission of being there in times of emergencies. The resources provided, he said, will help volunteers continue to “provide support and reassurance to those members of our community that are suddenly impacted, whether it be a storm, a flood or a house fire.”

Over the past year, Red Cross has supported more than 100 emergencies in the community, mostly house fires.

GreenDrop will also have collection trailers at the Stadium Marketplace and Ka Makana Ali‘i shopping mall in Kapolei. Hours of operation at all four sites are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The company, based in Bellevue, Wash., is a for-profit solicitor accepting donations of secondhand clothing and household goods on behalf of the American Red Cross. GreenDrop operates dozens of collection sites across the United States for local nonprofit partners, including in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and is making its entry to Hawaii.

GreenDrop welcomes donations of clothing, shoes, blankets, tools, collectibles, kitchenware, toys, small appliances, electronics, musical instruments, and sporting goods, but does not take tube TVs or monitors, large appliances such as stoves or refrigerators, or furniture exceeding 50 pounds.

Ron Dee, GreenDrop director of real estate, said the company is looking to open six to eight more collection sites on Oahu, and possibly a few on Maui.

The donated items are sold at Savers, he said, with proceeds going to the Red Cross. All of the funds raised by the GreenDrop trailers will stay in Hawaii, he said.

“The Hawaii Red Cross looks forward to a very strong partnership with GreenDrop,” said Dave Washburn, chief development officer for the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region, in a statement. “We rely on the generosity of our community to carry out our lifesaving mission, and this collaboration gives people a chance to support the Red Cross while promoting sustainability.”

GREENDROP LOCATIONS

Hours of operation at all sites are 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday.Visit gogreendrop.com for more information.

>> Kailua: 120 Hekili St. (near Pali Lanes)

>> Hawaii Kai: 300 Keahole St. (Park and Ride across from Hawaii Kai Towne Cener)

>> Ka Makana Ali‘i: 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway (parking lot by Wendy’s)

>> Stadium Marketplace: 4561 Salt Lake Blvd. (parking lot by Texaco and O’Reilly Auto Parts)