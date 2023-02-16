PHOTO: Honest Exchange

HONEST EXCHANGE: Staff at the Kameido Tenjin shrine in Tokyo crafted 30,000 cypress figurines of the Eurasian bullfinch for its annual rite last month. The bird goes by the name “uso” in Japan, which also means “lie.” For the rite, visitors bring uso statuettes they received in 2022 and exchange them for a new one, symbolizing the exchange a lie — something they don’t want to happen — for good fortune in the new year.
