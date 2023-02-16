comscore Mindy Pennybacker: Women surfers shredding stereotypes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Women surfers shredding stereotypes

  • By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Five-time world champ Carissa Moore, back in the yellow leader’s jersey, advanced in the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 13.

    COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Five-time world champ Carissa Moore, back in the yellow leader’s jersey, advanced in the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 13.

After winning the Billabong Pipe Pro, the opening event of the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour, and the coveted prize of a surfboard shaped by Pipeline master Gerry Lopez, five-time world surfing champion Carissa Moore is once again wearing her favorite color. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-UH football coach McMackin was passionate and kind
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 16, 2023

Scroll Up