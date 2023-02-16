Mindy Pennybacker: Women surfers shredding stereotypes
- By Mindy Pennybacker
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Five-time world champ Carissa Moore, back in the yellow leader’s jersey, advanced in the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 13.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree