Hawaii News

Convention center unveils Hawaiian cultural exhibits

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Convention Center unveiled two new Hawaiian cultural exhibits Thursday, one featuring a collection of traditionally crafted Hawaiian featherwork pieces, and an exhibit featuring a replica of the Healer Stones of Kapaemahu. Read more

