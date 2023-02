Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After every two-hour football practice this spring, Hawaii edge defender Jonah Kahahawai-Welch has a cold one.

“Ice baths are the best,” said Kahahawai-Welch, a Kamehameha graduate who is preparing for his sixth Rainbow Warrior year. “Sometimes I feel like going cold for a good 15 minutes to get my body right.”

In his first four seasons, Kahahawai-Welch missed 39 games because of injuries and untimely circumstances. But he was relatively healthy in 2022, playing in all 13 games while amassing 7.5 tackles for loss. He said hot soaks before practices and ice baths afterward ease body aches. His knowledge of the Warriors’ pressure defense has improve his productivity.

“In the second year of this scheme,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said, “Jonah understands what we need him to do and how to accomplish that.”

Kahahawai-Welch aligns as the “Dog,” whose duties include crashing the backfield, setting the edge, and dropping into pass coverage. He also serves as a peer mentor, leading unsupervised workouts and offering tips to newcomers during practices.

“He’s like another coach out there for us,” Yoro said. “He’s done a great job of coaching up some of those younger guys and getting them better. He’s got a group out here in the morning before practice. He’s a leader in getting that done,”

Kahahawai-Welch’s philosophy is to think beyond himself.

“I try to help out where I can help,” he said. “I was always told growing up: ‘It’s not about you, it’s about those before you and those after you.’ You always have to make sure you lead the right way.”

Kahahawai-Welch said he learned about keeping fit and healthy from UH strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke, as well as from personal trainers Kenny Patton, Michael Lafaele and Kawe Johnson. Patton and Lafafele are former Warriors.

“Just getting knowledge from these older guys,” Kahahawai-Welch said. “They’ve been there before. I want to be a sponge and take all of it in.”

He then shares the information with teammates, demonstrating techniques or advising edge defenders on the cues to seek.

“The greatest form of leadership is leading by example,” Kahahawai-Welch said, referencing advice from retired Col. Trey Johnson. As a consultant with UH’s ROTC program, Johnson often gives motivational speeches to the Warriors.

Kahahawai-Welch said his most useful routine is a good night’s sleep. He hits the sack at 8:30 every night, then awakens at 4:30 a.m.

He learned the value of being a sleeping Dog during what head coach Timmy Chang referred to as Mental Toughness Awareness Month.

“Coach Timmy brought up a video of (retired All-Pro) J.J. Watt telling a teammate he gets 10 hours of sleep every night,” Kahahawai-Welch said. “Your body really shuts down when you’re sleeping, That’s the best rest you can get.”

Kahahawai-Welch said the key is minimizing the distractions.

“It’s hard, especially living in town,” he said. “There’s so much extra noise. You have to close it all out. Close the doors. Close the windows. Turn off the phone. That’s the biggest thing. The light stimulus (from the phone) can keep you up, You’ve got to put it on ‘do not disturb’ and put it on the side. I say my prayers at night, and then I go to sleep.”