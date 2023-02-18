Carole Kai honored with special day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992
Carole Kai, who started the Carole Kai Bed Race in 1974 to raise money for the Variety School of Hawaii, rides her bed in style.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1984
Entertainer Carole Kai announced on Dec. 15, 1984, the first Great Aloha Run, which organizers hoped would attract 12,000 runners.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Carole Kai was presented with a koa key to the city and a proclamation declaring Feb. 17, 2023, “Carole Kai Day.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored Kai for her 50 years of philanthropy while the Royal Hawaiian Band provided the entertainment in the courtyard of Honolulu Hale.