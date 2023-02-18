comscore Carole Kai honored with special day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Carole Kai honored with special day

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992 Carole Kai, who started the Carole Kai Bed Race in 1974 to raise money for the Variety School of Hawaii, rides her bed in style.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992

    Carole Kai, who started the Carole Kai Bed Race in 1974 to raise money for the Variety School of Hawaii, rides her bed in style.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1984 Entertainer Carole Kai announced on Dec. 15, 1984, the first Great Aloha Run, which organizers hoped would attract 12,000 runners.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1984

    Entertainer Carole Kai announced on Dec. 15, 1984, the first Great Aloha Run, which organizers hoped would attract 12,000 runners.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Carole Kai was presented with a koa key to the city and a proclamation declaring Feb. 17, 2023, “Carole Kai Day.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored Kai for her 50 years of philanthropy while the Royal Hawaiian Band provided the entertainment in the courtyard of Honolulu Hale.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Carole Kai was presented with a koa key to the city and a proclamation declaring Feb. 17, 2023, “Carole Kai Day.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored Kai for her 50 years of philanthropy while the Royal Hawaiian Band provided the entertainment in the courtyard of Honolulu Hale.

In accepting the key to the city, Kai quoted her mother as inspiration: “If you love Hawaii, you better do for Hawaii, and if you don’t do for Hawaii, shame on you.” Read more

Previous Story
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances

Scroll Up