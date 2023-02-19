comscore USDA raises meal reimbursement rate for Hawaii’s kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

USDA raises meal reimbursement rate for Hawaii’s kids

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service recently updated Hawaii’s reimbursement rate for school lunches and other federal child nutrition programs, which will bring a projected $8 million to support healthful meals for island keiki. Read more

Previous Story
Carole Kai honored with special day

Scroll Up