Scoreboard – Feb. 19, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: Wright State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. College: doubleheader, Northwood vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at CORP Field No. 4. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Saint Martin's vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Howard A. Okita Field. MONDAY BASKETBALL Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Saint Martin's vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. TENNIS COLLEGE WOMEN #18 San Diego 5, Hawaii 2 Singles 1. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. #37 Solymar Colling (USD) 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) 2. Claudia De Las Heras (USD) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) 3. Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) def. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-2, 7-5 4. Klara Novakova (UH) def. Jordyn McBride (USD) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 5. Victoria Kalaitzis (USD) def. Rita Pinto (UH) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 6. Filippa BruuSyversen (USD) def. Anna Kern (UH) 7-5, 6-2 Doubles 1. #16 Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) def. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-0 2. Solymar Colling/Victoria Kalaitzis (USD) vs. Klara Novakova/Rita Pinto (UH) 4-5, unfinished 3. Claudia De Las Heras/Jordyn McBride (USD) def. Anna Kern/Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-3 BULLETIN BOARD SOCCER 'Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Feb. 24. BASKETBALL Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the following week.