Scoreboard – Feb. 19, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Wright State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Northwood vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at CORP Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Howard A. Okita Field.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

#18 San Diego 5, Hawaii 2

Singles

1. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. #37 Solymar Colling (USD) 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

2. Claudia De Las Heras (USD) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) def. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-2, 7-5

4. Klara Novakova (UH) def. Jordyn McBride (USD) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

5. Victoria Kalaitzis (USD) def. Rita Pinto (UH) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

6. Filippa BruuSyversen (USD) def. Anna Kern (UH) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

1. #16 Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) def. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-0

2. Solymar Colling/Victoria Kalaitzis (USD) vs. Klara Novakova/Rita Pinto (UH) 4-5, unfinished

3. Claudia De Las Heras/Jordyn McBride (USD) def. Anna Kern/Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-3

BULLETIN BOARD

SOCCER

‘Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Feb. 24.

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the following week.