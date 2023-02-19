Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada sports books score on Super Bowl

Nevada sports books took in $153.2 million in Super Bowl wagers, which fell short of last year’s record $179.8 million, but was still the fourth-­highest total in history. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia ­Eagles meant that Chiefs and over (total points scored) bettors got the money. The books won $11.3 million, which was 7.4% of the handle. The house doesn’t always win, but it usually does — this was the 31st time in 33 years that the casinos have won on the Super Bowl.

U2 confirms: The Irish band U2, considered by many the biggest rock ’n’ rollers in the world, made the long-anticipated announcement of its plan to open the MSG Sphere in a Super Bowl ad. The show, dubbed “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere,” will be U2’s first concert appearance in four years.

Bottled Blonde: The Arizona-based bar brand Bottled Blonde has announced plans to build a $50 million, four-story entertainment venue at center-Strip in an area fronting Horseshoe Las Vegas. The 225,000-­ square-foot venue will feature an open-air rooftop lounge with a full view of the Bellagio fountains across the Strip. It’s scheduled to open toward the end of 2024.

White Valentine’s Day: There was no white Christmas in Las Vegas, but snow flurries across the valley made for a white Valentine’s Day. More than just rare, it marked the first time since official record keeping started in 1937 that snow has fallen in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day.

Question:What was the result of the national anthem proposition bet at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer:The national anthem over/­under prop was 2:06.5, a high number compared to previous performances. Chris Stapleton sang it at a slow bluesy pace, but still came in at 2:01 and under betters got paid.

