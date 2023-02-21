Man, 32, arrested in Kapolei attack

Honolulu police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old man in Kapolei Monday.
The assault occurred in the 700 block of Haumea Street just after 7:15 a.m.
Police said the man assaulted the victim with an unspecified dangerous instrument.
The victim sustained a laceration to his neck. Police said he was taken in stable condition to a hospital.
The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
About a half-hour later, officers located the suspect a couple of blocks away in the area of Kamokila Boulevard and Nau Place and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.
