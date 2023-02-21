comscore This classic cocktail has a honeyed twist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
This classic cocktail has a honeyed twist

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:05 pm
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

This recipe from Marshall Minaya of Valerie, a bar in Midtown Manhattan, is classic, adhering to the original’s mixture of gin, lemon juice and honey. The addition of Barr Hill Gin, a spirit from Vermont that is finished with raw honey, adds an extra honeyed note to the cocktail.

Bee’s Knees

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces gin, preferably Barr Hill Gin

• 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 3/4 ounce honey syrup (see Tip)

Ice

Peel from 1 lemon, for serving

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Express a lemon peel over the surface of the drink and drop into glass.

Serves 1.

Tips:

To make honey syrup, combine 2 ounces honey with 1 ounce hot water in a sealed container. Shake until integrated. Let cool. Makes enough for 4 drinks.

Looking Back

