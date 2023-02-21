comscore Stephen Tsai: UH needs to expand AD search group if it hopes to be great | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: UH needs to expand AD search group if it hopes to be great

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The University of Hawaii, it seems, is a good school that does not want to be a great one. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows run wild over Wright State

Scroll Up