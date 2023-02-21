comscore UH QB Schager getting comfortable at the controls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH QB Schager getting comfortable at the controls

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

The driver of the Hawaii football team’s offense is worthy of a 5.0 rating. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows run wild over Wright State

Scroll Up