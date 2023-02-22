Mazie Hirono seeks reelection to U.S. Senate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced Tuesday she will run for reelection after serving in the Senate for 10 years. Read more

Hirono previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, the state Legislature and as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor.

She vowed to keep fighting for Hawaii workers and their families.

“As an immigrant raised by a single mom, I grew up in a family where, no matter how hard we tried, it was a struggle just to get by,” Hirono said in a statement. “I ran for the United States Senate to fight for families just like mine, to be a voice for families across Hawaii in Washington, D.C., and to address the many challenges impacting our communities.”

She accused Republicans of “working to take our country backwards, undermine our democracy, and callously strip away our rights and freedoms,” and said she will continue to stand up against GOP efforts to pass a nationwide abortion ban and “make it easier for dangerous people to get guns, and harder for people to vote.”

Hirono was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer and had a kidney removed in 2017, followed by a second surgery six months later. She successfully won reelection in 2018 while battling advanced kidney cancer.