Editorial | Letters Letter: Housing unaffordable with property valuations Today Updated 3:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gov. Josh Green would like to allocate $900 million toward developing affordable housing (“Green requests an additional $2.5B,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gov. Josh Green would like to allocate $900 million toward developing affordable housing (“Green requests an additional $2.5B,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20). Meanwhile, the City and County of Honolulu has unrealistically raised property tax valuations across the board, which will make housing unaffordable for many middle-class property owners and renters. Something about this doesn’t add up. Kay Kibby Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Why have homelessness and its costs exploded?