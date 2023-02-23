Letter: Pass green fee to help protect environment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 304 may be one of the most significant pieces of legislation this session. SB 304 proposes to establish a visitor “green fee ” of $50 to help offset the impact of the many millions of visitors that come to Hawaii each year.

They come to enjoy the unique culture of the islands and the extraordinary natural beauty and environment — but the very attributes that bring visitors here year after year are being loved to death. It’s time to give our visitors a chance to give back and be part of protecting Hawaii through establishing this modest green fee.

After years of discussing this concept, the time has come for our political leaders to act decisively and put in place a new funding stream that will help protect our islands and our communities for future generations.

Chipper Wichman

Haena, Kauai

