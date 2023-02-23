Editorial | Letters Letter: Show greater respect for UH and its people Today Updated 12:43 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Autonomy for the University of Hawaii is current Hawaii state law. But it is a law some legislators choose to ignore (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Autonomy for the University of Hawaii is current Hawaii state law. But it is a law some legislators choose to ignore (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). In 1998, I co-chaired the autonomy initiative to gain greater operational flexibility for the University of Hawaii — a plan supported by the governor, the Legislature and, most important, by the people of Hawaii who strongly voted it into law. It was designed to allow UH to serve Hawaii without undue bureaucracy or political influence. Under the strong leadership of President David Lassner, UH has increased extramural and philanthropic funding tenfold; had a dramatic positive economic impact for our islands; achieved world-class distinction in multiple academic fields; increased student success and prevailed successfully despite the no-warning Aloha Stadium closure fiasco and a worldwide pandemic. I call for greater civility and respect for our university and its people. Let them do their jobs. Joanne Clark Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Why have homelessness and its costs exploded?