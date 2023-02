Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the nation speculates over whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024, the question’s been answered for Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who announced Tuesday that she will run for another six-year term. Read more

As the nation speculates over whether President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024, the question’s been answered for Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who announced Tuesday that she will run for another six-year term, after serving in the U.S. House from 2007 to 2013, and winning election to the Senate in 2012 and 2016.

It’s hard to believe, but after just three months since U.S. Rep. Ed Case won re-election, and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda was elected to a first term, both are likely already weighing if and when they will announce campaigns. Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz’s current term continues until 2029.