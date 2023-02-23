comscore Exhibit brings Native Hawaiian artists to University of Hawaii campuses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Exhibit brings Native Hawaiian artists to University of Hawaii campuses

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Artist and Kapiolani Community College art professor Kapulani Landgraf created “E Ho‘okanakai!”, which projects the words and portraits of leaders in the Hawaiian community. Behind Landgraf to the right is Nanea Lum’s painting “Loa‘a.”

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “Ai Pohaku, Stone Eaters” is a culturally rooted exhibition featuring multimedia artworks by nearly 40 Native Hawaiian artists. Works, from left, are “That which is within must never be forgotten” by Bob Freitas; “Kilipue” by Pam Barton; “Maka” by Charlton Kupa‘a Hee; “Hua La I” by Kahi Ching; “Ki‘i Poho Pohaku” by Hanale Hopfe; “Pohaku (sentinel event)” by Keith Tallett; and “Mamo” by Bernice Akamine. Hanging in the background is an untitled installation by Kaili Chun.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “’Aina Lani II,” by Sean K.L. Browne, 1996, granite, 16 x 14 x 7 inches.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH student Olivia Rigali stands in front of an untitled installation by Kaili Chun.

It has been 23 years since a major exhibit of contemporary Native Hawaiian artists has been on display on the University of Hawaii campuses. Read more

