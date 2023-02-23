Famed Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gave birth to 1st pup

The first endangered monk seal pup born in the main Hawaiian isles this year took place quietly on a remote Oahu beach, away from crowds.

Wildlife officials also waited a few weeks to announce that Hawaiian monk seal, Kaimana, made famous by her birth in Waikiki, gave birth to her own first healthy on Jan. 28. Since peak pupping season usually begins in the spring, officials said this early start was “a welcome surprise.”

It’s a different scenario from Kaimana’s own birth in the summer of 2017.

That summer, matriarch seal Rocky surprised officials by giving birth at the popularly-frequented Kaimana Beach, which drew crowds of onlookers, instead of her usual spot and birthplace on Kauai.

Kaimana’s pup, so far, appears to be doing well, according to officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which did not disclose their location. She is being monitored daily by volunteers from NOAA’s nonprofit partners, Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

“We’ve been observing a lot of nursing and swimming behavior from the pair,” said Jon Gelman, HMAR president, in a NOAA news post. “We’ll continue to be in the area until after Kaimana leaves, and the pup begins to venture off by itself.”

Fifth-graders from Kahuku Elementary School have named the pup Uʻi Mea Ola — or Uʻi for short.

It means “beautiful survivor,” and was inspired by the pup’s safe birth during a moon phase with high tides and rough conditions.

“Our goal with each naming is for the students, teachers and surrounding communities to learn a bit more about Hawaiian monk seals, their importance and conservation,” said Emily Greene, HMAR’s education manager. “In addition, we hope that these students feel a sense of kuleana, or responsibility, to care for and conserve not only the pup they name but all monk seals and marine life.”

NOAA recommends giving Hawaiian monk seal moms and pups at least 150 space of distance on land and in the water.