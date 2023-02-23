High surf, high wind advisories in effect for most of Hawaii

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of most Hawaii isles has been extended to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has had the advisory in place since midweek due to surf brought by persistent, strong tradewinds, which are expected to continue strengthening through Friday.

Forecasters say surf of 6 to 10 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

The rough surf is expected to continue across the isles through early next week.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

A series of small, northwest swells should bump surf along north and west shores up to 3 to 5 feet and 2 to 4 feet, respectively, on Friday.

South-facing shores should remain at 1 to 3 feet today and Friday.

Strong winds, meanwhile, brought by a strong high-pressure system to the north have prompted a wind advisory for Kohala and the north portion of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. today.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected in those areas. The strongest winds will be downslope of mountains or over ridges.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” said NWS in the advisory. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Forecasters say that the wind advisory will likely need to be extended, and expanded to include parts of Maui County on Friday.