Kokua: Where is TSA PreCheck in Terminal 1?

Question: Regarding the new TSA configuration in Terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport, is the TSA PreCheck line operating at the Mauka Concourse checkpoint as the state Department of Transportation said it would be? If not, why not?

Answer: No, by Wednesday it had moved to the new makai checkpoint. “We are exploring the best location for the TSA PreCheck lanes in Terminal 1 at HNL. Currently, we are offering TSA PreCheck at checkpoint 1B because it has the best access for TSA PreCheck-­eligible travelers. We will monitor the efficiency of this location and, if any changes need to be made, we will notify the traveling public,” Lorie Dankers, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said in an email.

Checkpoint 1B is the new four-lane TSA checkpoint at the makai end of Terminal 1.

TSA PreCheck passengers formerly used a checkpoint near the middle of the terminal, but it was dismantled last week. At that time, the state DOT said TSA PreCheck had been relocated to the Mauka Concourse checkpoint, which is 1A, on the mauka end of the terminal. However, by Wednesday that was no longer the case.

Since the checkpoints are on the opposite ends of the terminal, it would be wise to check signs and ask questions at the airport if you are unsure which checkpoint to use the day of your trip.

Q: Auwe! I went to renew my driver’s license at my satellite city hall, but they wouldn’t let me. Does everybody already know this?

A: Of Oahu’s nine satellite city halls, only four renew Hawaii driver’s licenses or state IDs. They are the Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge and Windward City locations, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Kokua Line periodically reminds readers of this fact, although you’re not alone in being unaware. You had visited the Ala Moana satellite city hall, which is among five that do not offer this service, according to the department. For more information, see honolulu.gov/csd.

Q: Regarding traffic tickets that are posted online, are minors’ records out there too?

A: No, the traffic records of people under age 18 are not searchable on the Hawaii Judiciary’s eCourt Kokua website.

“Juvenile information is considered confidential and is not available online to the public. A request for a juvenile’s traffic abstract must be made at a state district courthouse by a parent or legal guardian. When juveniles become adults, they can request their own juvenile traffic abstracts,” the website says.

Q: How many more intersections will get the red-light cameras?

A: Five more are scheduled to be included in Phase 3 of the pilot program designed to catch motorists running red lights. They are Likelike Highway and School Street, King Street and Ward Avenue, Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street (where a McKinley High School student was killed last week while trying to walk to school), Beretania Street and Piikoi Street, and McCully Street and Algaroba Street, according to the state Department of Transportation. The installation dates are not posted on the DOT website.

This is getting crazy. We have feral cats, feral chickens, feral pigeons. What’s next? Nobody wants to take control. — Frustrated reader

A belated mahalo to the male who turned in my lost wallet last month at the Whole Foods in Kahala. I appreciate your honesty. — M.Y.

Mahalo to the young man who helped a kupuna in distress near Ala Moana Center. He stopped to ask “auntie” what was wrong and quickly realized she had lost a wheel on her walker. He looked around and retrieved it on a busy Kapiolani Boulevard crosswalk, and repaired her walker. His parents should be proud of him! — Grace M.

