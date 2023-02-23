Letter: Help fixed-income kupuna stay in homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green address the Legislature, then a month later asks to increase his budget spending by $2.5 billion. But homeowners on fixed income complain about not being able to afford new property tax increases. Read more

Gov. Josh Green address the Legislature, then a month later asks to increase his budget spending by $2.5 billion. But homeowners on fixed income complain about not being able to afford new property tax increases.

How about helping kupuna so they don’t become homeless or are forced to move to the mainland to be able to live on their fixed incomes? It would be interesting to find out how many of the homeless are people who were born in Hawaii and not people who came here because of our climate and government help.

Elected governors get free housing. What happens to their existing homes? Are they being rented out? Maybe we could use them for the housing shortage. I know this sounds pretty harsh, but just trying to help everybody equally in Hawaii.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter