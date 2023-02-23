comscore Letter: Help fixed-income kupuna stay in homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Uncategorized

Letter: Help fixed-income kupuna stay in homes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gov. Josh Green address the Legislature, then a month later asks to increase his budget spending by $2.5 billion. But homeowners on fixed income complain about not being able to afford new property tax increases. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Why have homelessness and its costs exploded?

Scroll Up