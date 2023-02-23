Letter: Housing unaffordable with property valuations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green would like to allocate $900 million toward developing affordable housing (“Green requests an additional $2.5B,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20). Read more

Meanwhile, the City and County of Honolulu has unrealistically raised property tax valuations across the board, which will make housing unaffordable for many middle-class property owners and renters. Something about this doesn’t add up.

Kay Kibby

Makiki

