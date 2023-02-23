Letter: Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the surface of it, funding spay/neuter programs seems like a good way to control populations of unwanted cats and dogs. But the truth is, it perpetuates the myth that a feral cat population can and should be controlled through TNR (trap, neuter, release) programs.

Those who support these programs gloss over the harsh reality that cats are ecoterrorists and should never, under any circumstances, be allowed to roam freely. We have leash laws for dogs. We need them for cats.

How many native birds, monk seals and dolphins have to die before we agree that all pet cats should be kept indoors or on leash? And all feral cat colonies need to be actively eliminated, with special priority for those at boat harbors or near the ocean. Besides predation and toxoplasmosis, I’m sure I’m not the only person tired of neighbors’ and feral cats pooping, peeing and introducing fleas to my yard.

Rather than devote taxpayer funds to support spay-neuter and the ongoing magical-thinking myth of TNR, we need to pass a leash law for cats and move to eliminate all free-roaming cats from our fragile ecosystem.

Donna Ching

Manoa

