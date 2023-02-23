Officials reveal plans to improve traffic, pedestrian safety
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY STATE REP. SCOTT SAIKI
State and city officials gathered Wednesday to discuss traffic safety improvements to the crosswalk near McKinley High School following the recent fatal hit-and-run of a McKinley student.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A memorial banner for Sara Yara was posted near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chevy Saniatan, mother of Sara Yara, spoke with House Speaker Rep. Scott Saiki on Wednesday at McKinley High School where state and city officials unveiled plans to address traffic issues in the area. “It’s sad that it had to take my loss to save another life … But Sara didn’t die in vain, and we’re going to save another life,” Saniatan said.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chevy Saniatan, mother of Sara Yara, received an embrace from City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam after Wednesday’s news conference at McKinley High School.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Officials announced plans to improve traffic safety for drivers and pedestrians following last week’s hit-and-run collision that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara and injured another McKinley High School student at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Pictured is one of several floral memorials at the intersection.