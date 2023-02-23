comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team has chance to influence its destiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team has chance to influence its destiny

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa gets around Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones on Jan. 14.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa gets around Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones on Jan. 14.

With four regular-season games to go, the ’Bows and UC Santa Barbara are tied for third at 11-5 in league play behind UC Irvine (13-3) and UC Riverside (12-5). Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 23, 2023

Scroll Up