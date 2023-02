Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii teams will always be well traveled by the end of a season.

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team has traveled well for much of its Big West schedule.

The ’Bows departed on their final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday looking to improve on a 7-4 record on the continent overall and a 6-2 mark in conference games entering today’s game at UC Riverside.

They swept two Big West road trips this season and have won three in a row in California with the bond within the travel party helping to deal with the wear of five round trips over the 10-week conference season.

“I just think we have a group that likes each other and we try to make the travel as enjoyable and easy and a business trip as we possibly can,” UH coach Laura Beeman said.

“When you spend so much time with people it’s nice to enjoy them, want to be around them, want to see them be successful. And I think this is a team that really enjoys seeing their teammates be successful.”

The Wahine (12-13, 10-6 Big West), who completed a split of their homestand with Monday’s 65-52 win over Cal State Bakersfield, left Honolulu on Tuesday and had Wednesday to prepare for today’s meeting with UC Riverside (5-22, 3-14) at SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

The status of Saturday’s game at UC Irvine appeared clouded when the Anteaters canceled their last two games due to a shortage of healthy players. Beeman said she contacted UCI coach Tamara Inoue, who indicated the Anteaters will be “ready to go” for their games this week.

UCI (20-5, 12-2) plays at UC San Diego today before facing UH on Saturday. The cancellations were declared no-contests, per Big West policy, leaving UCI in second place in the conference standings just behind leader Long Beach State (14-2).

The seedings for the Big West tournament (set for March 7-11 in Henderson, Nev.) will be determined by winning percentage. With LBSU and UC Irvine in position for first-round byes as the top two seeds, the Wahine are aiming to climb into the top three with four games left. They enter today’s play fourth in the standings, one game behind UC Santa Barbara (11-5) and a half-game ahead of fifth-place UC Davis (9-6).

“All of our games are really important to be fighting for that (third) seed,” Beeman said. “and that three seed is a much different path than a four seed.”

UH has won its last four meetings with UC Riverside, holding on for a 55-51 win on Jan. 21 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Highlanders, under third-year coach Nicole Powell, enter the rematch having dropped five in a row and rank 10th in the conference in scoring at 52.6 points per game following a 48-44 home loss to Cal State Northridge on Monday.

Guard Jordan Webster leads UCR with 12.2 points per game and Beeman noted the expanded role of forward Anna Blount, who averages 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

In a roller-coaster season, guard Lily Wahinekapu has maintained a steady scoring presence for the Wahine. The sophomore has scored in double figures in each of the last 11 games and leads the team with 11.6 points per game.

UH played with two posts on the court — varying combinations of Kallin Spiller, Nnenna Orji and Imani Perez — with greater frequency in last week’s games against Long Beach State (a 48-47 loss) and CSU Bakersfield.

“We’re looking at rotations, where we think we can get the most juice,” Beeman said. “There will be days we go a little bit smaller. There will be days we stay big. It really depends on our matchups and what we feel our depth is going to be moving into the next four games for conference.”

UH closes the regular season next week with home games against CSUN and UC Santa Barbara.

Big West women’s basketball

At SRC Arena; Riverside, Calif.

Hawaii (12-13, 10-6) vs. UC Riverside (5-22, 3-14)

>> When: Today, 4 p.m.

>> TV/Radio: None