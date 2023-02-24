Letter: Beware misinformation in 2024 presidential race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2024 presidential race will bring on a tsunami of incredible declarations and allegations regarding the announced and potential candidates for president. In this age of biased and unverified misinformation and disinformation, the voting public will face increased difficulty in finding the truth. National media outlets seem uninterested in fair and balanced reporting, choosing instead to embrace a certain ideology.

We can expect that the 2024 elections will be fraught with allegations of voting misconduct, voter suppression, and vote-counting inconsistencies. States and counties need to diligently prepare for the worst-case scenarios to protect against voter fraud and ballot miscounts. The integrity of our voting system should be held paramount over all else.

Americans have a responsibility to vote for political leaders who can best serve their interests and policies that are consistent with established law. Support and enforcement of government policies enacted by Congress is critical to the health and safety of our country. Sadly, the lack of enforcement of our immigration laws has led to chaos at our southern border. An unlawful policy that cannot and should not be sustained.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

