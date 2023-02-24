Preschool plan plagued by Hawaii’s teacher shortage
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Preschoolers Emma Takai, left, Camden Lau, Hazel Nishimura, and Caystein Aquino share a laugh while preparing to paint at Seagull Preschool on Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Improvements to salaries across all parts of the early-childhood industry were a prevailing theme during Thursday’s roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, left, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke hosted a roundtable discussion on early childhood education Thursday at Kuhio Elementary School.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Seagull preschool instructor Cortney Li prepared to make bracelets Thursday with her students.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree