Preschool plan plagued by Hawaii’s teacher shortage

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Preschoolers Emma Takai, left, Camden Lau, Hazel Nishimura, and Caystein Aquino share a laugh while preparing to paint at Seagull Preschool on Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Improvements to salaries across all parts of the early-childhood industry were a prevailing theme during Thursday’s roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

    Improvements to salaries across all parts of the early-childhood industry were a prevailing theme during Thursday’s roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, left, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke hosted a roundtable discussion on early childhood education Thursday at Kuhio Elementary School.

    U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, left, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke hosted a roundtable discussion on early childhood education Thursday at Kuhio Elementary School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Seagull preschool instructor Cortney Li prepared to make bracelets Thursday with her students.

    Seagull preschool instructor Cortney Li prepared to make bracelets Thursday with her students.

Some of the state’s largest private preschool providers report running at only around 65% capacity, keeping waitlists of student applicants and leaving some classrooms empty because they can’t hire enough qualified teachers at current pay and benefits. Read more

