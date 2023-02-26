Single lane closure in Hauula for shoreline repairs

A single lane on Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Homestead Road will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday through March 3, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Kahuku-bound lane will be open to allow crews to complete shoreline repairs.

Traffic will be alternated in the Kaaawa-bound lane, allowing for movement in both directions.

The work is scheduled to continue along Kamehameha Highway in this area for about four weeks. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are asked to proceed with caution through the work zone and follow the directions of flaggers, according to the release.