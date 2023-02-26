comscore Letter: Who is behind push for Kakaako Makai? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Who is behind push for Kakaako Makai?

Come on, people! I know that the Hawaiian community wants and needs housing, but opening up Kakaako Makai to residential development (along with height and density waivers) is not the way to do it (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). Read more

