Letter: Who is behind push for Kakaako Makai?

Come on, people! I know that the Hawaiian community wants and needs housing, but opening up Kakaako Makai to residential development (along with height and density waivers) is not the way to do it (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). Once one development is allowed in that area, then all the other landowners also will be able to develop their properties.

Think! Why is this coming up now? Now that the rail will be ending at Halekauwila and South streets? Who are the other property owners are in that area, and did they contribute to the campaigns of OHA trustees and legislators who are so eager to turn Kakaako Makai into Kakaako Mauka?

I wonder if this was part of the plan after the 2006 ban on residential use of property in Kakaako Makai. Could it be that this was in the works when OHA in 2012 accepted the deal to take this land instead of collecting the $200 million that it was owed by the state?

Stop being nice. Demand an investigation into campaign contributions relating to the 2012 deal and this current deal.

Follow the money and you will find the truth. Stop being fooled into believing this is all about our Hawaiian community.

Sylvia Kalama

Waipahu

