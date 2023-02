Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade softball team split its doubleheader with Biola on Saturday at Sand Island Park. Read more

The Chaminade softball team split its doubleheader with Biola on Saturday at Sand Island Park.

The Silverswords (5-5, 1-3 PacWest) took the first game 5-4 in nine innings, winning on a walk-off single by Haley Hayakawa. Chaminade trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, but rallied to tie it when Chasity McKean singled to score Taryn Fujioka. Three batters later, McKean scored the winning run.

The Eagles (10-5, 3-1) bounced back to win the second game 5-0 as Kayla Bousquette tossed a three-hit shutout.