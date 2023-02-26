Scoreboard – Feb. 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

High school preseason, Richard Kitamura Tournament: Mililani vs. Mid-Pacific, 8:30 a.m.; White #3 vs. Green #3, 11 a.m.; Green #2 vs. White #2, 1:30 p.m.; White #1 vs. Green #1, 4 p.m. Games at Mid-Pacific.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational, Marist vs. Seattle, 11 a.m.; Marist vs. St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

MONDAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

BULLETIN BOARD

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Interviews will be the following week