Rainbows slug four homers in routing North Dakota State

The Hawaii baseball team slugged four home runs in today’s 13-1 rout of North Dakota State in the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego.

In the first five games, the ’Bows hit three home runs in 153 at bats. But on the second day of the tournament, right fielder Jared Quandt hit two solo homers, and designated hitter Jacob Igawa and left fielder Tai Walton each hit a home run.

Quandt, who did not play last season because of an arm injury, has hit three home runs this season. He went 3-for-5.

Walton, who usually is used as a pinch runner or defensive replacement, entered with a unique stat of four runs in two at bats. In his second start of the season, Walton had two hits on Sunday.

The Bison scored the first run of the game but managed only two hits the rest of the way against Randy Abshire and Alex Giroux. Giroux pitched five hitless innings.