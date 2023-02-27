Fallen tree closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway

State transportation officials say the left lane of the closed Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway should be reopened shortly after crews block off the right lane on the Kailua side of the highway.
A large tree had fallen onto the roadway as part of the rock slide that closed the Kailua-bound lanes, officials said late this afternoon.
Kailua-bound lanes of the highway have been closed from Waokanaka to the Pali off-ramp, officials said.
State Department of Transportation said in a tweet that its crews will “assess the hillside after the second tunnel” where the landslide occurred.
Rush-hour commuters were advised to take the Likelike Highway and H-3 to get to Windward Oahu.
No further information was immediately released.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
