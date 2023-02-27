comscore Column: A diet from a variety of food groups is a key to good nutrition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: A diet from a variety of food groups is a key to good nutrition

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 Different food groups contain different sets of nutrients. Oranges and other citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C.

    Different food groups contain different sets of nutrients. Oranges and other citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C.

Eating a healthy diet can sometimes seem overwhelming. But one of the best first steps to better nutrition is easy. All it takes is incorporating more variety in the food you eat. Read more

