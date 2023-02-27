comscore Wrestle mania in state high school championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Wrestle mania in state high school championships

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Rodstan Salangdron helped the Kapolei boys win the school’s first wrestling title on Saturday. Salangdron got his hand raised after winning the boys’ 220-pound title

    Rodstan Salangdron helped the Kapolei boys win the school’s first wrestling title on Saturday. Salangdron got his hand raised after winning the boys’ 220-pound title

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Moanalua repeated as the girls champion, with help of Jasmine Adiniwin, who won the 184-pound title.

    Above, Moanalua repeated as the girls champion, with help of Jasmine Adiniwin, who won the 184-pound title.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM A large crowd gathered at Cannon Activities Center on the BYU-Hawaii campus to watch the state wrestling finals on Saturday.

    A large crowd gathered at Cannon Activities Center on the BYU-Hawaii campus to watch the state wrestling finals on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maia Esera of Kahuku got emotional after winning the girls 225-pound title. Esera said the environment was “crazy. I loved the energy.”

    Maia Esera of Kahuku got emotional after winning the girls 225-pound title. Esera said the environment was “crazy. I loved the energy.”

Tears of both joy and sadness, pained expressions of fatigue and anguish, deep sighs of relief and of course, smiles from ear to ear. Read more

