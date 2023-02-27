comscore Johnson’s late HR, Lopez’s pitching carry Wahine to win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Johnson’s late HR, Lopez’s pitching carry Wahine to win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Haley Johnson jumped on home plate while being greeted by her jubilant teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning against St. Bonaventure on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Johnson’s first home run of the season provided all the support fellow sophomore Brianna Lopez needed in UH’s 2-0 win. Lopez (5-2) struck out a season-high eight in the two-hit shutout. The Rainbow Wahine (9-6) finished the Bank of Hawaii Invitational at 2-2. Seattle won the tournament title at 5-0.

Hawaii’s Haley Johnson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 2-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

