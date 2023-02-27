Johnson’s late HR, Lopez’s pitching carry Wahine to win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Haley Johnson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 2-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Johnson’s first home run of the season, and fourth of her career, provided all the support fellow sophomore Brianna Lopez needed to earn a complete-game victory.

Lopez (5-2) struck out a season-high eight and walked none in the two-hit shutout.

The Rainbow Wahine (9-6) finished the Bank of Hawaii Invitational at 2-2. Seattle University won the tournament title at 5-0.

UH and St. Bonaventure (0-5) meet again on Thursday on the opening day of the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament.