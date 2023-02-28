Firefighters airlift lost hiker after night on Hauula trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an 18-year-old hiker this morning on Castle Trail in Hauula Monday.

More than 10 firefighters responded to a 911 call for a lost hiker just after 6:35 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department said the hiker began hiking at noon Monday and was unable to descend the trail on his own due to darkness.

Fire crews tracked his location near the peak of the trail via GPS from his cell phone but suspended rescue efforts due to unfavorable weather conditions. Crews instructed the hiker to remain in place until they returned at dawn today.

Firefighters aboard Air 1 rescued the hiker after 6:40 a.m. today and took him to a nearby landing zone. No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department provided the following safety tips for hiking:

>> Inform others of your hiking plan

>> Hike with a partner and stay together

>> Gather information about the trail and estimate the amount of time it will take to return to the trailhead. Keep track of the time during the hike.

>> Assess your capabilities

>> Stay on the trail