Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Keith Vieira led Starwood’s Hawaii South Pacific area, part of a corporate portfolio of over 1,180 properties in 100 countries. The area was inadvertently omitted in a story on Page B1 Monday.
>> The amount of taxes for three bills was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 Monday on efforts to regulate flavored tobacco. HB 1423 would levy 10%; SB 441, 15%; and SB 1214, 70%.
>> Maryknoll School is preparing to introduce its incoming sixth graders to the next stage of its Mandarin immersion program, in which 20% of their classes will be taught in Mandarin. The figure was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 on Feb. 21.
———
Star-Advertiser staff
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.