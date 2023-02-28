A simple guac

Breadfruit — or ulu in Hawaiian — is often compared to a potato, and is used in similar ways. Like a potato, it is creamy when well-cooked and mashed, making it a good stand-in for dairy in guacamole. Instead of sour cream, this recipe subs in ulu, turning the mixture smooth and light.

Fresh breadfruit can be hard to find, but it is in season and worth seeking out at a farmers market. Frozen par-cooked breadfruit is sold at select retailers by the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative (eatbreadfruit.com). If you can’t find any ulu, just substitute potato.

Breadfruit Guacamole

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound breadfruit slices

• 1 small avocado, peeled and seeded

• 1 tablespoon calamansi or lime juice

• Salt, to taste

Directions:

Bring pot of water to boil and add breadfruit. Reduce heat to simmer and cook until very soft. Drain well.

Mash breadfruit and avocado together; stir until well-mixed. Stir in calamansi juice.

Taste and season with salt or more calamansi if needed.

Serve with sliced raw vegetables or chips. Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste nor optional chips or raw vegetables): 80 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.