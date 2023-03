Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Increasingly, fresh turmeric is available at farmers markets and more people are growing it in their yards. The root that looks like ginger, but is orange or golden inside, is said to have anti-inflammatory benefits. I was given a handful grown by Nuuanu friends and remembered a Parsi recipe for beautiful scrambled eggs. The Parsi people were booted out of ancient Persia centuries ago for being of the Zoroastrian religion and many settled in Mumbai, India.

Parsi scrambled eggs take advantage of freshly grated turmeric, called olena in Hawaiian. The grated olena is cooked in ghee or oil, then jalapeño peppers and tomatoes are added. Eggs with salt and pepper are cooked like traditional scrambled eggs and then cilantro leaves are added for taste and garnish. More jalapeño peppers can be added if you like it spicier; some Parsi recipes will even add hotter chilies. Parsi scrambled eggs is a common offering for breakfast in Mumbai.

Parsi Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil

• 1 inch finger fresh turmeric (olena) grated, substitute 1/2 teaspoon ground dried turmeric

• 1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeded and cut in thin half moon slices

• 1/4 cup cocktail tomatoes, halved

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Optional: 1/8 cup chopped cilantro leaves

Directions:

In a nonstick skillet, heat ghee or oil on medium-high heat. Add grated turmeric and jalapeños for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes until wilted, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low. Add beaten eggs, salt and pepper and cook until eggs are to your liking, about 1 minute for soft scrambled.

Garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve immediately.

Makes 1 serving.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.