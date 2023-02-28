Tantalizing tacos

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving L.A.-style street tacos and California burritos, look no further than Johnny T’s Food Truck in Waipio. The biz opened last March, according to owner Sione Tuihalamaka.

“I grew up in California, where there’s five food trucks on one block and on the next block, there’s another five,” he says. “I grew up eating carne asada tacos, al pastor tacos — all types of Mexican tacos.

“I was playing professional rugby in San Diego and had a few Hawaiian teammates,” Tuihalamaka continues. “I also had a Mexican friend I played rugby with. He was a chef and basically taught me everything; he showed me around the kitchen. My business partner, Viliami Fonokalafi — we call him Pepa — and I had the idea to bring California-style tacos and burritos to Hawaii.”

When it comes to popular dishes, Tuihalamaka says the food truck’s Cali-style burrito ($14.50) is a bestseller.

“The California burrito started in San Diego,” he explains. “It expanded all over California and everyone started making it their own way. We made it our own way where we include fries, chicken and carne asada, cilantro, onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese. We use 14-inch tortillas for our burritos.

“People like to get it deep-fried ($15.50),” he adds. “A lot of places on the mainland do it; it’s not common, but it’s very good.”

If you’re looking to share a dish with friends, opt for the carne asada fries ($14.50).

“Those fries are loaded with meat, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions and sour cream,” Tuihalamaka says. “If you’re really hungry, that can be your main entrée.”

Other customer favorites include quesadillas ($13.50) and tacos ($3 each with your choice of chicken, carne asada or pork).

“The quesadillas are my favorite because I love cheese,” Tuihalamaka says. “We also include chicken, carne asada or pork, along with chipotle sauce, cilantro, onions and your choice of salsa.”

The food truck is currently open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, with plans to expand its hours of operation in the future. Follow the biz on Instagram (@johnnytsfoodtruck) for updates.

Johnny T’s Food Truck

94-829 Ukee St., Waipio

Phone: 808-650-3225

Instagram: @johnnytsfoodtruck

How to order: Via phone or in person

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted