Tantalizing tacos

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Cali-style burrito ($14.50)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Business owner Sione Tuihalamaka

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Quesadillas ($13.50)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    More to ‘taco’ bout Choose from pork, chicken or carne asada tacos ($3 each)

If you’re craving L.A.-style street tacos and California burritos, look no further than Johnny T’s Food Truck in Waipio. Read more

