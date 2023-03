Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Nature Conservancy has named Emily Fielding as Hawaii Marine Conservation Director. Fielding is an established conservation leader with fifteen years of experience. She has been recognized by the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force for significant contributions in planning and building community. Prior to joining TNC, she led the management planning process for the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve and the Papa­hanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Hawaii Energy, the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator that focuses on energy education and clean-energy initiatives, has promoted the following staff members:

>> Vinh-Phong “Vinh” Ngo has been named technical serv­ices engineering manager. Ngo joined Hawaii Energy in 2017 as an engineering intern and has worked his way up the ranks. Prior to Hawaii Energy, he served as a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

>> Eileen Stewart has been named Business Solutions Manager. She first joined the company in 2019 and has held several roles, including energy adviser and technical projects implementer. Prior to joining Hawaii Energy, Stewart managed operations and development for Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice.

