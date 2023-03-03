High surf advisory for east shores; more snow for Big Island summits

A high surf advisory remains in place for the east-facing shores of most Hawaiian isles through 6 p.m. today as strong winds continue.

The National Weather Service says trades will continue to bring rough surf of 7 to 10 feet to east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island today.

A slow and steady decline is expected tonight through the weekend.

A small craft advisory is in place for all Hawaiian coastal waters until 6 p.m. today.

More snow is expected to fall over Hawaii island summits, prompting another winter storm warning there until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS expects “another surge of deep moisture” over Hawaii island today and overnight, bringing more snow and freezing rain to its summits and upper slopes.

With slippery, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility, travel to the summits will be very hazardous or impossible, and should be postponed until the threat diminishes.

It has been a pretty wet season, according to NWS, which noted the Hilo airport got 37.95 inches of rain in the 28 days of February compared to just 2.06 inches in January.

That did not, however, beat the record of 45.55 inches of rain for the Hilo airport in February 1979.

The forecast for the state today, meanwhile, includes more wet and breezy weather, with locally heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Skies are mostly cloudy today, with highs between 74 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows tonight dipping to 62 to 67, even lower in some areas.

The trades are expected to diminish this weekend, becoming light and variable, but forecasters warn of more cold fronts on the way next week, bringing more winds and rains to the isles.