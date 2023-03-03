Honolulu Festival returns with Japan in the spotlight
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. Above, Honolulu Festival Foundation President Ted Kubo spoke during the news conference.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. At top, Desiree Quintero, lecturer and professor of Filipino studies at UH West Oahu, performed a traditional Filipino fan dance at Waikiki Beach Walk during Thursday’s news conference to announce the festival’s return.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kouri Nago of Genki Ala Wai held up genki balls that are to be used to clean up the Ala Wai Canal during Thursday’s news conference at Waikiki Beach Walk to announce the return of the Honolulu Festival.