comscore Honolulu Festival returns with Japan in the spotlight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Festival returns with Japan in the spotlight

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. Above, Honolulu Festival Foundation President Ted Kubo spoke during the news conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. Above, Honolulu Festival Foundation President Ted Kubo spoke during the news conference.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. At top, Desiree Quintero, lecturer and professor of Filipino studies at UH West Oahu, performed a traditional Filipino fan dance at Waikiki Beach Walk during Thursday’s news conference to announce the festival’s return.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The return of the Honolulu Festival is a sign that demand from Japan for travel to Hawaii may finally be picking up. At top, Desiree Quintero, lecturer and professor of Filipino studies at UH West Oahu, performed a traditional Filipino fan dance at Waikiki Beach Walk during Thursday’s news conference to announce the festival’s return.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kouri Nago of Genki Ala Wai held up genki balls that are to be used to clean up the Ala Wai Canal during Thursday’s news conference at Waikiki Beach Walk to announce the return of the Honolulu Festival.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kouri Nago of Genki Ala Wai held up genki balls that are to be used to clean up the Ala Wai Canal during Thursday’s news conference at Waikiki Beach Walk to announce the return of the Honolulu Festival.

The Honolulu Festival returns to Oahu next weekend after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus, creating an opportunity to help normalize travel to Hawaii again for Japanese visitors whose return has lagged travelers’ from other destinations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty and Homebridge Financial Services
Next Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up